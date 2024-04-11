Rand Paul claims '15 US agencies' knew about Wuhan’s development of COVID-19 and did NOTHING

Apparently, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) did a little digging into the COVID-19 pandemic and what he found was that “15 U.S. agencies knew full well that the Wuhan lab was trying to create a virus like COVID-19 in 2018, and they did nothing,” reports Pat Gray.

“If that’s true — and certainly it is — somebody’s head needs to roll, somebody needs to go to prison over this,” he tells Jeffy, adding that “that someone is Anthony Fauci.”

“How many millions of people died because nobody said anything, nobody did anything about it?” Pat asks.

Of course, the left is “trying to blame those deaths on Donald Trump because he didn’t act supposedly the way they wanted him to,” and yet “these people did nothing” even though “they knew about [the virus’ development] the whole time.”

“These officials, according to Rand Paul, knew that the Chinese lab was proposing to create a COVID-19 like virus, and not one of them revealed that scheme to the public,” reads Pat. “In fact, 15 agencies with the knowledge of that project have continuously refused to release any information concerning this alarming and dangerous research.”

Further, “Government officials representing at least 15 federal agencies were briefed on a project proposed by Peter Daszak — Ecohealth Alliance head and the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” which “proposed to insert furin cleavage sites into a coronavirus to create a novel chimeric virus that would’ve been shockingly similar to the COVID-19 virus.”

“All technical stuff aside,” says Pat, “they knew about it, they did nothing, and nothing is going to happen to anyone — and we all know it.”

