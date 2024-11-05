Trump DESTROYS Mark Cuban for misogynist remarks

Election Day is finally here, and one of the last outrageous comments we’ll hear from a leftist celebrity before the decision is made will not soon be forgotten as not only was it completely untrue but extremely sexist.

And it came from former Trump supporter Mark Cuban.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong intelligent women ever. It’s just that simple,” Cuban said in an interview on “The View.”

While Trump-supporting women were offended by the comments, the former president’s response to Cuban’s insane remarks made it all better.

“Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s ‘hot stuff’ but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - with the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong.”

Trump went on to explain that Cuban would call him “incessantly” while he was in office to the point where he had to explain that he had "a lot of things to do" and couldn’t be "taking so many pointless calls" from the celebrity.

“In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a Major LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed,” Trump continued.

