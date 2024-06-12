Fat Amy actress Rebel Wilson faces backlash for controversial 'gay actors' remark

We’ve gotten so sensitive as a society that common sense is apparently offensive now. Rebel Wilson is living proof of this phenomenon.

The Fat Amy actress has recently come under intense fire for simply stating the obvious about the profession of acting.

During an interview with BBC’s Radio 4 show “Desert Island Discs,” Wilson called the idea that “only straight actors can play straight roles and gay actors can play gay roles” “total nonsense.”

“I think you should be able to play any role that you want,” she argued. Her statement makes sense considering acting literally means to pretend to be someone you’re not.

However, “People are all pissed off about that,” says Pat Gray , adding that “it’s called acting for a reason.”

What’s strange is that gay actors play heterosexual characters all the time.

“I've just seen Neil Patrick Harris playing heterosexual parts in two separate movies,” says Pat. “A gay actor playing a heterosexual person, that's fine, but you know as usual the left has to have it both ways on every issue, so it's not okay for a straight person to play a gay role.”

What’s even stranger is that Rebel Wilson is part of the LGBTQ+ community. She’s a lesbian who’s currently engaged to her partner, but apparently that doesn’t make her immune to the woke mob’s constant bellyaching about the latest micro aggression.

To hear more of the scandal, which has since escalated after actor and comedian Rob Schneider jumped to Wilson’s defense, watch the clip below.

