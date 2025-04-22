‘Deport them, no questions asked’: 2008 Hillary was a right-wing ‘extremist’?

While the Democrats fight tooth and nail to protect illegal immigrants, a resurfaced 2008 clip of Hillary Clinton reveals that once upon a time, they believed that what Trump is trying to do is the correct move.

“I think we’ve got to have tough conditions. Tell people to come out of the shadows if they’ve committed a crime. Deport them, no questions asked. They’re gone,” Clinton said in the 2008 clip.

“If they’ve been working, and are law-abiding, we should say, ‘Here are the conditions for you staying: You have to pay a stiff fine because you came here illegally, you have to pay back taxes, and you have to try to learn English, and you have to wait in line,’” she added.

“I don’t know who that was,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, shocked.

“Head of the Republican National Committee?” Pat Gray jokes, adding, “That’s amazing, jeez.”

Clinton’s comments eerily seemed to be ripped from the same belief system as the Trump sdministration, as a recent statement by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reflects a similar sentiment.

“All foreign nationals present in the United States longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply with this is a crime punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both, As President Trump and Secretary Noem have both said, ‘If you register and you leave now, you choose to self-deport, you may have the opportunity to return later legally,’” Leavitt said.

“If not, you will be arrested, fined, deported, never to return to our country again. The Trump administration will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. We will not pick and choose which laws to enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and the security of our homeland and for all American citizens,” she added.

“Yep, pretty reasonable,” Gray comments.

