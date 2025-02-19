‘This is Orwellian’: JD Vance EXPOSES Germany's strict laws on free speech

Vice President JD Vance isn’t afraid of ruffling any feathers, and he made this clear when he condemned Europe for its growing censorship laws.

“Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-U.S. relationships,” Vance posted on X. “This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the U.S. must reject this lunacy.”

Vance wrote this on a quote tweet of a clip on "60 Minutes" that went viral, where German prosecutors calmly confirmed just how Orwellian their country really is.

“It’s illegal to display Nazi symbolism, a swastika, or deny the Holocaust, that’s clear,” the "60 Minutes" reporter told the prosecutors, before asking, “Is it a crime to insult somebody in public?”

“Yes,” the prosecutors answered in unison.

“And it’s a crime to insult them online as well?” the reporter asked.

“Yes, the fine could be even higher if you insult someone on the internet,” one prosecutor answered. “Because on the internet, it stays there. If we are talking here face to face, you insult me, I insult you, OK, finish. But if you are on the internet, if I insult you or a politician, that sticks around forever.”

The prosecutors also explained that under German law, the spread of malicious gossip, violent threats, and fake quotes are also grounds for punishment. When charged, the punishment is usually a steep fine.

“That’s pretty, pretty chilling,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, and Keith Malinak is in full agreement.

“Less than three generations, we went from one fascist to another,” Malinak says, shocked.

“They’re just sitting there like, ‘Hey, yeah, we’re proud of this. This is great,’ and laugh about it,” Gray continues, adding, “and she’s smiling as she’s asking them the questions.”

