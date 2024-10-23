Kamala’s ‘Satan rally’: Mocking Christianity and praising abortion

Christian students Grant Beth and Luke Polaske recently attended a Kamala Harris rally only to be mocked for their beliefs by the Vice President.

While Harris was carrying out her routine glorification of abortion, the students peacefully shouted “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord!”

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris responded to cheers from her abortion-worshiping crowd, adding, “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

The “smaller” rally she was referencing was former President Trump’s, which actually attracted around 7,000 attendees. Kamala’s brought in only 2,000 attendees.

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are disgusted.

“Clearly mocking the pro-life Christian guy,” Malinak comments.

“She’s probably right,” Gray says. “They probably are at the wrong rally. This is the Satan rally, okay, that wants to murder babies and murder children and perform evil in America. ‘Okay, yeah, you’re right, we’re probably at the wrong rally.’”

“Pathetic,” he adds.

