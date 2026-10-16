Kamala defends her cackle, accuses critics of trying to steal her ‘joy’

In a recent appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Kamala Harris explained away her chilling laugh as an endearing family trait, before leaving the door wide open to yet another presidential campaign.

“I’m aware of the, whatever the memes are about, you know, my laugh. Well, look, I was raised in a family that included very powerful women who laughed from their bellies,” Kamala said.

“And powerful, I mean, they were powerful in their space. They were powerful in their family and their community, not necessarily titles and money. But you understand my point,” she continued, as Palmer nodded.

“And they would sit around the kitchen table with their coffee, laughing loud laughs, and that’s how I laugh. And the people that I respected laugh the same way,” she cackled.

Kamala continued, “And everybody else, you know what they can do,” before pivoting to discuss her “joy.”

“Those who try to take your joy are trying to make you weak. And that’s where my fight comes in. I know what you’re trying to do,” she added.

“What do we try to do?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray asks, genuinely confused.

Jeff Fisher notes that following Kamala’s mini-monologue on her laugh, Palmer responded to her that she was “so brave.”

“She grabbed a Kleenex and everything,” he adds.

But laughter isn’t all the pair discussed. In a follow-up clip, Palmer asked Kamala if she’ll be running for president in 2028.

Kamala laughed maniacally before answering, “I haven’t decided.”

Gray doesn’t believe her, commenting, “What a liar.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind she’s going to run,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.