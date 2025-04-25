‘A saint’: Media turns MS-13 suspect into victim

The MS-13 deportation case in Maryland surrounding illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia has reignited the debate over immigration law — and in the meantime, the media are doing what they do best.

That is, painting the suspected MS-13 gang member as a victim.

Abrego Garcia, 29, was initially deported by the Trump administration, which claimed that he was an MS-13 gang member — and also allegedly violently beat his wife in the past. As President Trump has declared MS-13 a terrorist organization, he’s made it no secret that he plans to deport all members of the gang.

However, the media has been focusing on the positive details in Abrego Garcia’s life, such as being a father.

“As you know, he’s a married father of three,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments sarcastically, noting that the media is portraying him as “a saint.”

“Being a vicious MS-13 gang member, that’s just his night job,” he adds.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, Albrego Garcia’s wife, even filed a protection order against her husband in 2021. In the filing, Sura alleged that Abrego Garcia repeatedly beat her, saying, “At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he left me.”

When questioned on the protective order by Michael Strahan of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Sura deflected and refused to answer.

But Strahan didn’t press her on it.

“He runs an orphanage for dyslexic, handicapped orphans with ADHD,” Gray jokes. “That’s what I learned from the mainstream media.”

