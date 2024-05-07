Did Kristi Noem ACTUALLY meet with the 'Little Tyrant' of North Korea?

The plot has thickened with Kristy Noem’s new memoir — and by “thickened,” we mean it’s gotten weirder.

Not only does the memoir recall the sad story of Noem taking her puppy, Cricket, out back and shooting it, but according to the book, she also met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I remember when I met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. I’m sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants (I’d been a children’s pastor, after all),” Noem wrote.

This has become an issue because it never happened.

When confronted about the lie on the news, Noem replied, “As soon as this was brought to my attention, I certainly made some changes.”

“Wait a minute,” Pat Gray says, shocked. “Brought to your attention? You wrote the book.”

“If it’s a ghost writer that’s responsible for misremembering her stories, then she should have already used that out on the Cricket story, which would have paved the way for an out,” Keith Malinak agrees.

And when Noem was pressed further, asking for confirmation that she did not meet with Kim Jong Un — she chose to keep it weird.

“I’ve met with many, many world leaders, many world leaders. I’ve traveled around the world. I think I’ve talked extensively in this book about my time serving in Congress,” she responded. “I’m not going to talk about my specific meetings with world leaders, I’m just not going to do that. This anecdote shouldn’t have been in the book,” she added.

Gray is disappointed.

“I really like her. This is just so unfortunate,” he says.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.