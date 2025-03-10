Local reporter unveils San Francisco's public urination crisis that’s LITERALLY corroding the city: ‘Intolerable and offensive’

San Francisco used to be known as “the Paris of the West” and “the Golden City.”

Today, thanks to its radical leftist policies, it’s a run-down city where public urination has become popular — even when taxpayer dollars have funded fancy public restrooms.

Pat Gray is sickened by the decline of San Francisco.

“I mean, it was a beautiful city. It really was at one time,” he laments, playing a recent clip of a local news report outlining San Francisco’s public urination crisis.

In the video, a local reporter confronts a man urinating in public where there are public restrooms nearby.

“You realize there are public bathrooms upstairs, but you choose to urinate here. Could I ask you why?” Lyanne Melendez asked.

“Okay, thank you,” the man mumbled before walking away.

Melendez pressed him for answers, but to no avail.

“The stench in this section of Portsmouth Square is intolerable and offensive. Years of public urination have left their mark on this now-corroded pole,” she reported, displaying an image of a pole that looks as if it’s been soaked in acid, which, in essence, it has.

“Portsmouth Square has bathrooms opened to the public only a few feet away and maintained by recreation and park crews,” Melendez continued.

“There is no semblance of privacy here or shame; there is so much accumulated urine that on one corner there is moss growing on the top. The San Francisco Health Department would not tell us if this represented a health issue for the community because they say they've never received a single complaint.”

San Francisco “was a beautiful city … at one time, and look what they're allowing to happen to it under Democrat rule,” sighs Pat, noting that the city also suffers from “a poop situation.”

To hear more of his commentary and watch the local outlet's news report from San Francisco, watch the clip above.

