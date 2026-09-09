Maine Supreme Court sides with dad: Mom can’t take daughter to church

A custody dispute in Maine is quickly becoming a national religious liberty battle after the state’s highest court upheld a ruling preventing a mother from taking her daughter to church.

Emily Bickford, who shares custody of her child with her former partner, Matthew Bradeen, argues the order violates her constitutional rights and sets a dangerous precedent for government interference in religious practice.

Her attorneys at Liberty Counsel are now preparing an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, while BlazeTV host Pat Gray hopes the Supreme Court will hear her case, as it goes far beyond one family’s dispute.

“Who are you to tell a mother she can’t take her kids to church?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

“How is that not a violation of the First Amendment?” Gray asks.

“How is it not unconstitutional to make that ruling? It’s unbelievable.”

“That has to go to the Supreme Court,” Fisher adds.

“Yeah,” Gray agrees. “The U.S. Supreme Court has to rule on that. And she’s with one of those Liberty lawyers that are going to do that. So she’s got that going for her. And you would think, with a 6-3 edge in the U.S. Supreme Court, this would go the right way.”

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