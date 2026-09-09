The GOP still has a loser mentality

The Trump administration recently revealed it is drafting a proposal, championed by Vice President JD Vance, to change how the government distributes money already earmarked for child care. The plan would tap the roughly $12 billion Child Care and Development Fund and make some of that money available to married couples with a stay-at-home parent. No new appropriation is involved.

After months of conservative outrage over fraud and abuse in child care programs, you might expect the right to welcome a proposal that gives families another option. Instead, establishment conservatives attacked Vance with the usual charge: socialism.

The deeper fight is political. Many of the people attacking the proposal are fighting over what kind of Republican Party comes after Trump and whether Vance should lead it.

The episode reminds us that nearly every policy fight on the right now includes a second argument about the future of the Republican Party. It also shows how quickly ideological slogans replace political judgment.

The Child Care and Development Fund was created in the 1990s to help low-income parents pay for care while they work or attend school. As currently structured, it subsidizes commercial child care but not a married parent who stays home to raise children. The administration’s draft proposal would not increase the fund. It would broaden who can receive money from the existing pool.

That distinction did little to calm critics. Meghan McCain and Dana Loesch blasted the idea as big-government conservatism. Their objection rests on a familiar premise: Conservatives should abolish subsidies, not redirect them.

Fine. Abolish them.

But Congress won't do that.

For most of history, becoming a widow or single mother was an economic catastrophe. Women depended heavily on husbands, fathers, brothers, and extended families for material support and physical protection. Industrialization, modern medicine, and mass employment changed some of those realities. Progressive feminism then used the state to change many more.

The United States built a vast network of welfare programs, employment rules, education preferences, and subsidies designed in part to reduce women’s dependence on men. Whatever the original justification, these policies altered incentives. The state increasingly assumed functions once performed by husbands and families.

It would be better to dismantle much of that system. But in a democracy where Congress can barely pass basic legislation, there is no serious prospect of stripping low-income mothers of child care benefits. The relevant question is therefore not whether the program should exist. It should not. The question is what conservatives do with a program that political reality will not allow them to eliminate.

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This is where the outrage over Vance’s proposal becomes revealing.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the United States has committed well over $100 billion in military and nonmilitary support. Washington also provides Israel with about $3.8 billion in military aid each year, apart from extraordinary spending connected to recent wars in the Middle East. Yet redirecting already appropriated child care money toward married parents who raise their own children somehow triggers cries of socialism.

Why?

Florida offers a useful analogy. Lawmakers there expanded school-choice programs so public education dollars can follow families into private schools and other approved alternatives. Conservatives could argue that education taxes should simply be abolished. Politically, that is not happening. So lawmakers took money the state was already collecting and made it available to parents who rejected the government’s default institution.

The principle is simple: Do not let the perfect become the enemy of the good.

The political mistake is confusing accepting a program's existence with endorsing the philosophy that created it. Conservatives do this constantly. They inherit institutions designed by progressives, refuse to use them because doing so feels ideologically impure, and then act surprised when those institutions continue producing progressive outcomes. Power left unused does not disappear. It remains in the hands of people who are perfectly willing to use it against you.

The conservative reaction to Vance suggests that much of the movement still prefers ideological purity to attainable victories. McCain warns about government spending, although her father famously cast the decisive vote against the Republican Obamacare repeal effort while supporting an interventionist foreign policy. Loesch argues that Congress should simply eliminate the child care program and cut the taxes that fund it.

That would be wonderful. It also won't happen.

A Republican Congress that struggles to pass even broadly popular priorities is not about to abolish a federal benefit for low-income working mothers. Pretending otherwise is not principled conservatism. It is political cosplay.

Worse, the existing subsidy contains its own ideological bias. It rewards mothers for entering the paid workforce and purchasing child care while offering nothing to a mother who stays home and provides that care herself. Full-time mothers generate enormous social capital, but because their work does not produce a paycheck, it barely registers in the economic statistics that dominate policy debates.

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The most basic lesson of economics is that you get more of what you subsidize. If government subsidizes commercial child care only when mothers leave home for paid employment, it creates an incentive to do so. Expanding eligibility to stay-at-home parents reduces that distortion.

You can oppose the entire program and still recognize that.

The Vance proposal does not allocate an additional dollar for child care. It uses executive discretion to change how it distributes existing funds. Critics can reasonably argue about whether the administration has statutory authority to make the change, how eligibility should work, or whether the fund should exist at all. Those are real arguments.

Screaming “socialism” is not.

The deeper fight is political. Many of the people attacking the proposal are fighting over what kind of Republican Party comes after Trump and whether Vance should lead it.

That’s why a modest change to an existing subsidy produces such hysterics. The old conservative movement would rather preserve ideological purity than use available power to produce a better outcome. Vance’s proposal exposes that instinct in miniature — and shows why the GOP still has a loser mentality.