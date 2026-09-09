Glenn Beck RIPS reporter for baiting US admiral on Canada invasion, warns Canada is fighting the wrong war

Canada’s descent into madness just got worse.

On September 2, a Canadian reporter from the state-subsidized Global News outlet asked U.S. Admiral Samuel Paparo at a military conference in Victoria, B.C., whether he would obey an order from President Trump to attack Canada.

“I find that scenario to be absolutely and utterly preposterous,” Paparo retorted. "I follow the orders of the commander in chief, but that is a needlessly emotional question.”

Even though he explicitly called Canada a “close ally” of the U.S., the reporter pressed him again, accusing Paparo of not answering the question.

“I said I follow the orders of the president,” Paparo reiterated, comparing the reporter’s question to inquiring about “attack plans … for the Martians.”

Glenn Beck agrees with Paparo that such a loaded question is utterly "preposterous."

“He has to answer, ‘I follow the instructions of the commander of the United States.’ … He's in uniform. That's what he does,” he exclaims.

“Now, a separate question: If the president called you up today and said, ‘Hey, I need you to launch missiles against Mark Carney,’ I would bet any admiral, every admiral, would go, ‘Mr. President, can I get your code again, please? That doesn't make any sense,”’ Glenn continues.

But he knows such an order is utterly ludicrous and thus virtually impossible.

“Those would be the orders of an absolute lunatic,” he says. “We're not at war. Mark Carney is the one who said we're at war. … [President Trump] has sent person after person after person to talk to the Canadians and say, ‘We're not in a war.”’

If Global News’ attempt to bait a U.S. admiral into a Canada-invasion sound bite wasn’t bad enough, another state-subsidized news outlet then took the brief and awkward exchange and framed it as though Paparo had refused to answer the inquiry and would unquestionably follow any order from Trump.

Glenn calls out the “Ottawa Citizen” for publishing a deceptive article titled “U.S. admiral dodges questions about attacking Canada but acknowledges he would follow Trump’s orders.”

“That's not dodging. That's a stupid question. We are allies,” he says.

The Global News reporter who targeted Paparo, Glenn says, “[needs] a medical checkup.”

“And the good thing is there's room for you to see the doctor probably in June of 2028,” he jokes.

Canada, Glenn explains, is so tied in knots about an imaginary war with Trump that it is ignoring a very real and ominous problem: It’s “cozying up” to anti-Western powers that might eventually put Canada at odds with the U.S.

“You keep cozying up to China, you keep bringing China in. … [The U.S.] can't trade with you because China is a threat to the United States,” says Glenn, “and the closer you get to them, the more we have to build a wall, either literally or figuratively, between us.”

He continues, “The more you get in bed with radicalized Islam to the point where you have 2,000 Canadian Jews going, ‘I've got to get out of here’ … the more we have to distance ourselves.”

“You keep going down this road for 10 years, and you know what? There might be a battle plan on the table,” he warns.

But Canada, says Glenn, is likely to become an “enemy of God” before it becomes an enemy of the U.S.

“If you become more communist, more Marxist, more collectivist, you keep killing your people [via the Medical Assistance in Dying program] at the clip you're killing them at, in the name of ‘compassion,’ you're not an enemy of the United States; you're an enemy of mankind — you're an enemy of God,” he warns.

“He's going to solve that problem long before the U.S. military will. You're going to collapse.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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