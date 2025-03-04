Man who allegedly ate victim’s brain freed under supervision after only 12 years

In 2011, Tyree Smith, known as the “Bridgeport Cannibal Killer,” allegedly killed a homeless man with a hatchet and ate his brain and one of his eyeballs. Today, Smith is being reintroduced back into the community.

How on earth is such a scenario possible?

Pat Gray and the “Unleashed” panel dive into the scandal.

According to reports , Connecticut’s Psychiatric Security Review Board declared Smith stabilized enough for conditional release from Whiting Forensic Hospital, the maximum-security institution where he’s been since 2013 after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity due to schizophrenia. He will slowly be reintroduced back into society with supervision and continued treatment.

The victim’s family and state lawmakers have expressed concerns. The judge in Smith’s trial ordered him to psychiatric confinement for 60 years. Cutting his confinement short by nearly five decades seems a little premature.

But according to the director of the hospital, Smith is “a joy.”

“He is considered a support to the other people there. Once he was stable he was a really calming presence for other patients,” Pat says, quoting Dr. Caren Teitelbaum, a forensic psychiatrist who participated in the hearing that culminated in Smith’s conditional release.

Pat’s jaw is nearly on the floor.

“‘I just bludgeoned my neighbor to death and was snacking on his frontal lobe, but can I offer you a slice?’ and I'll be like, ‘I mean, that's really delightful. You are a joy to offer me that piece of brain,’” he mocks.

“Are you ever confident that they're pretty well rehabilitated?” he then asks in earnest.

“Why can’t you have guilty and insane?” asks co-host Keith Malinak. “Congratulations, we've now advanced as a society to the point where we're releasing Hannibal Lecter into the wild.”

To hear more of the panel’s commentary, watch the clip above.

