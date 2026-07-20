SHOCKING: Marine declares Trump Antichrist who ‘must be killed’ in campaign video

A little-known Florida congressional candidate has posted a bizarre campaign video that went from firing off basic political talking points into something far darker — that Donald Trump is the “Antichrist” and “must be killed.”



In the campaign video, retired Marine William Upham explained that he decided to run for office to fix the “broken political system, to restore bipartisanship, return power to the working class, and to end our system of Washington insiders, extremism, and excuses from our current members of Congress.”

“I’ve reached a turning point in my campaign. Why? I’ve come to the realization that our country is broken. We are led by a president who’s the enemy of God. And President Trump will never bring us together like God intended,” he said.

Upham went on to explain that the video was a “message to all of God’s children” in America.

“We must defend ourselves against all enemies. We are at war with evil. This is a war between God and the Antichrist. There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump is the Antichrist,” he said, adding, “He is a false messiah, and he is your enemy, and he must be killed.”

Upham went on to explain that the reason he believes Trump is the Antichrist is because “President Trump posted an AI-generated image of him in the likeness of Jesus Christ” and that he “also criticized the pope.”

“If you've criticized the pope, I guess you're an Antichrist,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments, shocked.

“So there are tens of millions of Antichrists running around this planet because a lot of people have criticized the pope,” he adds.

The Marine was promptly visited by the Secret Service and arrested for his threat.

“He didn’t necessarily say he would kill, but he said he must be killed, which is bad enough,” Gray comments, adding, “You can’t do it.”

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