Did Ana Navarro float Marjorie Taylor Greene jumping ship to ‘The View’?

Ana Navarro of “The View” has said she’s giving Marjorie Taylor Greene the “benefit of the doubt,” claiming Greene’s decision to leave Congress was sparked by a supposed political wake-up call — and that her future might not be Republican.

“People call me naive, but I give her the benefit of the doubt,” Navarro began. “I do think that the Charlie Kirk assassination was an ‘aha’ moment for her.”

“In terms of, ‘Do I really want to be a part of this horrible political climate and of the polarization and the weaponizing of government and of speech and all of that stuff.' I also think she could have served one more year if she wanted, right? Her term is not over until January of 2027,” she continued.

Navarro went on to explain that something will have to change within Greene’s career, as she doesn’t “think she gets out of the problem of being on the other side of Trump in a Republican primary if she runs as a Republican for Senate.”

“That’s some real insight,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray jokes.

“They’re just saying ... 'if she runs for Senate, she’s not going to win that battle, and she should just come to work for us,'” co-host Jeff Fisher chimes in.

“And maybe she will,” Gray agrees. “I mean, you know, Marjorie Taylor Greene is not hard up for money.”

“It is a good gig,” he continues. “You just sit there and yap, babble, talk about stuff you know nothing about for an hour a day, and you’re done. ... And you know they don’t spend any more time in preparation than that.”

“They stay in their little bubble and believe everything that MSNBC tells them and spew it. They just regurgitate it,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.