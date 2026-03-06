'Needs a reset': San Francisco mayor's security detail attacked just as he admits city governance is 'broken'

The mayor of San Francisco's security team was attacked on Thursday just before he called for giving the city a "reset."

On Thursday evening, members of San Francisco Democrat Mayor Daniel Lurie's security team were involved in an altercation with two suspects in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, Fox News reported.

'We are grateful that the officers assigned to the mayor’s security detail acted swiftly and courageously to protect him in a dangerous and unpredictable situation.'

San Francisco Police confirmed to Fox that the confrontation occurred around 5:40 p.m. local time. The altercation unfolded after the mayor's vehicle was stopped on the road.

Video from the scene shows a member of the security detail engaging with one of the suspects, who subsequently throws the security guard to the ground.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The suspects were arrested and later identified as 44-year-old Tony Phillips and 33-year-old Abraham Simon. Both were transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked, according to Fox.

Police have not explained the cause of the confrontation or whether the mayor was directly threatened.

In a statement to CBS News on Thursday night, Lurie's press secretary, Charles Lutvak, said the mayor was not involved in the incident.

"There was an altercation this evening involving the mayor's security detail. The mayor was not involved," Lutvak said. "We appreciate our SFPD officers for their quick response and for keeping our city safe every day."

Louis Wong, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, confirmed that one union member was injured and praised the response of officers.

"The San Francisco Police Officers Association is relieved to hear that Mayor Daniel Lurie was not injured in the violent incident that occurred Thursday evening in the Tenderloin," Wong said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are grateful that the officers assigned to the mayor’s security detail acted swiftly and courageously to protect him in a dangerous and unpredictable situation."

At nearly the same time as the altercation, Lurie's X account, which has Chinese characters that supposedly spell his name, posted a video saying, "San Francisco needs a reset."

"Our city charter is one of the longest in the country. It is bloated. It is broken. And it only works for the people who know how to manipulate it — not everyday San Franciscans," Lurie says in the video. "Today, I’m proposing reforms to clean up our city charter and make the government, and me, more accountable to you."

The replies section of this video was quickly flooded with footage from the Thursday altercation when the news of it broke.

