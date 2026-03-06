'War is not a movie': Ben Stiller demands White House remove his scene from Iran video

Comedic actor and director Ben Stiller objected to the White House using a scene from one of his most popular movies in a video promoting the attacks on Iran.

The high-energy, 42-second video is titled "Justice The American Way" and blends patriotic movie clips with scenes from the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

'We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine.'

One of the scenes is a brief clip from "Tropic Thunder" showing Tom Cruise's Harvey Weinstein-like character, Les Grossman, dancing.

Stiller, who wrote, directed, and starred in the 2008 comedy movie, posted the video and his demand on the X social media platform.

"Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip," he wrote. "We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie."

On the other hand, fellow actor Kevin Sorbo expressed his approval for the video from the White House.

"I love this," he responded.

Stiller has previously expressed his support for liberal causes and politicians, including in 2024 when he appeared in a fundraiser video for then-Democratic candidate for president Kamala Harris.

Despite his liberal proclivities, Stiller did speak out against those who called certain scenes in "Tropic Thunder" racist in the years since its release.

"I make no apologies for 'Tropic Thunder.' Don't know who told you that," he said in 2023 about the movie's blackface character, played by Robert Downey Jr. "It's always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it."

