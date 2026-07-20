Million-dollar exorcisms, murder, and a governor’s race: Meet Colorado’s GOP nominee

Colorado’s race for governor has taken an unexpected turn. Republican nominee Victor Marx, a ministry leader, is one of the most unconventional candidates America has ever seen.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is shocked by his background — which involves claims of murder and exorcism — calling it “some weird stuff.”

“This Republican running for governor in Colorado, he’s a ministry leader. His name is Victor Marx. He won the Republican primary for governor. And there’s now going to be the general election matchup in November with Phil Weiser, who’s the Democrat nominee,” Gray explains.

“This guy’s an interesting cat. Right now, he performs exorcisms that bring in about $7 million a year. And he does these exorcisms over the phone,” he says.

“I didn’t realize there was that kind of cash in exorcisms,” he continues, adding, “This is going to make this industry explode.”

Marx also claims that when he was just 7 years old, his stepfather forced him to kill someone.

“He claims his stepdad put a gun in his hand in some rural area and then placed his hand over Victor’s hand and pulled the trigger, killing an unarmed man out in the wilderness somewhere. Then, he took that man back to his house, and he buried him underneath the house,” Gray explains.

“And there’s never been any evidence of that,” he says. “But I don’t know why you would make up a story like that. You just think it’s cool? You think it’s mysterious?”

“I’m not really sure what’s going on with the guy, but that’s bizarre. And he was asked if he’s the only person he’s ever killed. And he said, ‘As a child, yes, without question,’” Gray says.

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