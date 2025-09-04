Rosie O’Donnell forced to apologize after blaming MAGA for Minneapolis shooting

After the atrocious Minneapolis shooting, one celebrity made a fool of herself when she was quick to place blame where it didn’t belong: Rosie O'Donnell.

This isn’t the first time O’Donnell has made it clear in a public rant that she is vehemently anti-MAGA, after famously fleeing the United States for Dublin, Ireland, to escape President Trump when he took office for the second time.

“I saw about the Minnesota shooting, and it brought me right back to Columbine in 1999, where I just could not get it through my head that students in America were shooting each other in schools. And this was a church inside a Catholic school,” O’Donnell in a rant posted to her social media.

“And what do you know, was a white guy, Republican, a MAGA person. What do you know? A white supremacist,” she added.

However, O’Donnell shortly had to walk back her comments and issue an apology — as she was completely wrong.

“My apologies to maga for saying the school shooter was one of u — that is incorrect — i made a mistake,” the caption of another selfie video read.

“I know a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days. I didn’t go online and haven’t seen them till today. But you are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that. I said things about the shooter that were incorrect,” O’Donnell said in the video.

Despite apparently learning her lesson, O’Donnell went on to say that most shooters fit the description she originally believed to match the Minneapolis shooter.

“I assumed like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and standard, you know, feelings of, you know, NRA-loving kind of gun people. Anyway, the truth is I messed up. And when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry. This is my apology video, and I hope it’s enough,” she said.

“It’s not,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments, disgusted.

“Not only does she not mention the fact that the guy wasn’t Republican, he was trans and part of her community. As 11 others have been over the last few years. So why don’t you talk about what really is going on in America right now?” he says.

“People with real problems are manifesting them in this way. And that’s whether they’re white straight people or whether they’re transgender people,” he continues, adding, “They’re mentally ill.”

