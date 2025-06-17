The plot thickens: No Kings flyers found in Minnesota suspect's car

The Minnesota man who is suspected of killing a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband was caught by police hiding in a rural field, but who he is and possible motives only get murkier as more information is revealed.

Vance Boelter also allegedly took the life of the Hortmans' golden retriever, Gilbert; shot Democratic state Senator John Hoffman and his wife in their home; and had stacks of No Kings flyers that were recovered in his car. While some have claimed that Boelter was a Trump supporter, the discovered flyers, which simply said “No Kings,” in reference to the nationwide anti-Trump protests, have caused some confusion.

“I mean, none of this makes any sense,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “Nobody knows necessarily his motivation. They are calling it political.”

The last time Boelter is known to have been a registered Republican was over 20 years ago in Oklahoma.

But it gets weirder, as Boelter is married, but he has a roommate.

“How is he married, and he has a roommate? I don’t understand this situation. His roommate says he was a big Trump supporter,” Gray explains, noting that his wife was found with passports, food, cash and a loaded-up car.

“Was he going to abandon the roommate and take off with his wife?” Gray asks, dumbfounded, though he does know one thing. “I think we have an idea what kind of guy he is: a psycho murdering kind of guy.”

“Man, what a weird situation,” he adds.

Keith Malinak notes that even stranger, Hortman recently cast a vote that caused issues between her and her own party.

“She’s the one that crossed party lines to go and vote and stop this health care for illegals in Minnesota, which is strange because she’s really extreme left on many issues,” Malinak says.

