REVOLTING: Canadian advocacy groups push euthanasia program for CHILDREN

Canada already has one of the world’s most expansive and permissive euthanasia programs. Under current law, adults don’t even need a terminal illness to apply for Medical Assistance in Dying. Chronic illnesses and disabilities are qualifying conditions as long as the patient is of sound mind.

But some advocacy organizations, such as Dying with Dignity Canada, want the law to be expanded to include “mature minors” — youth as young as 12, who they argue can demonstrate full decision-making capacity, with added “safeguards” such as mandatory parental consent for teens 15 and younger. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds, they argue, are mature enough to agree to be euthanized without their parents’ permission.

Canada’s Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying apparently agrees. In February 2023, the committee determined that “eligibility for MAID should not be denied on the basis of age alone.”

While the Canadian government has announced no plans to expand MAID in this way, the issue of “mature minors” will likely resurface in 2027, when Parliament re-evaluates the program’s next major expansion — whether to allow MAID for people whose only medical condition is a mental illness.

When Pat Gray, BlazeTV host of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” heard of Canada’s MAID advocacy for minors, he had no other word for it than “evil.”

“Nothing else explains that,” he sighs. “It’s unbelievable. Canada has just, they've gone off a cliff.”

