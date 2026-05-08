Seattle mayor melts down under simple questions as city spirals farther into chaos

Seattle’s progressive experiment appears to be unraveling even faster under Mayor Katie Wilson (D), whose latest public appearances reveal that ideology has replaced competence in Washington state.

Wilson doesn’t appear to understand that wealthy residents mean a wealthier city, as she’s imposing a 10% tax on millionaires in Seattle.

“I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are, like, super overblown. And if, you know, the ones that leave, like, ‘Bye,’” Wilson said at Seattle University, seemingly unaware that higher taxes will cause the wealthy to leave.

And they are, especially after Wilson urged a boycott of Starbucks. The company is now moving its operation south to Nashville.

And while none of this looks good for Wilson, things appear to only be getting worse.

“She can’t answer questions,” executive producer Keith Malinak says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“There was a shooting near an event that she was at. Thankfully, she was not hit and wasn’t the target. And this reporter is asking her about that. But then he asks a follow-up question, like, ‘Hey, residents in this neighborhood would like some more surveillance and maybe some more patrols.’ And she couldn’t even answer that,” he continues, playing the clip.

“How do you feel after Tuesday, after what happened, what transpired?” the reporter asks Wilson.

“I’m doing great. You know, got a great team supporting me, and I’ll just say, you know, we don’t have any indication that that shooting was targeted or anything like that. So I think it’s a reminder of how much work we have to do as a city on gun violence, but I’m doing fine,” she responded.

“And the last question would be related to that. … I talked to … people in that community who are concerned that there’s been rising gun violence and that there should be more surveillance cameras and that kind of thing. That’s obviously been an issue that you weighed in on. Does that change your perspective at all?” the reporter asked.

“Let’s keep it on topic,” she responded.

“But does that change your perspective at all on the issue of surveillance cameras, based on what you went through on Tuesday?” he asked again, before she was pulled away by her political handlers, who claimed that the question was off topic.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is shocked.

“The question was related to the shooting,” Gray says.

“That wasn’t a difficult question. What about more surveillance in the area, yes or no?” he continues.

“I got news for you, Miss Mayor, the questions only get harder from here,” Malinak adds.

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