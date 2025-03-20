Sweet Karoline: Press secretary SLAMS French radical for suggesting Lady Liberty be returned

On March 16 at a rally in Paris, radical leftist French politician Raphaël Glucksmann took aim at President Trump when he suggested that our Statue of Liberty be returned to France since America no longer stands for freedom.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty.’ We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,” he said to a crowd of 1,500.

Back at home, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during a press conference by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about Glucksmann’s comments, and her response was pure gold.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” plays the clip of her epic comeback.

When Doocy asked if President Trump was planning to send Lady Liberty back to France, Leavitt retorted, “Absolutely not, and my advice to that unnamed, low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now.”

In response to Leavitt’s spitfire comeback, Pat plays the sound of angels singing.

“Karoline Leavitt, you rock!” he exclaims, adding that it’s “so nice to have curly out of our hair” — a jab at Biden’s White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, whose bald-faced lies drove Pat insane every single day of her tenure.

Leavitt, he says, has been on a roll since day one.

He points to her other recent comeback, during which she put CNN’s Kaitlin Collins in her place on the subject of Biden’s autopen scandal.

When Collins asked a question that seemed to suggest that President Trump didn’t have the authority to void Biden’s pardons and that there was a lack of proof that an autopen was used to sign the pardons, Leavitt said the following.

“The president was begging the question that I think a lot of journalists in this room should be asking about whether or not the former president of the United States, who I think we can all finally agree was cognitively impaired … even [knew] about these pardons. Was his legal signature used without his consent or knowledge?” she said.

“And that's not just the president or me raising those questions, Kaitlin. According to the New York Post, there are Biden officials from the previous White House who raised those questions and wondered if the president was even consulted about his legally binding signature being signed onto documents, and so I think it's a question that everybody in this room should be looking into, because certainly that would propose perhaps criminal or illegal behavior if staff members were signing the president of the United States’ autograph without his consent,” she added.

To see the footage of Leavitt’s fiery comebacks and hear more of Pat and the “Unleashed” panel’s commentary, watch the clip above.

