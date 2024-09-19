Taylor Swift’s support loses Kamala voters — and Trump should have stayed out of it

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris ruffled a lot of feathers. Not because your average conservative cares what Swift thinks — but because her platform has the power to sway many young, impressionable minds.

However, an ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that Swift’s support actually won’t matter much — as 81% of voters say it won’t influence them, and only 6% are now more likely to vote for Harris.

And 13% said they’re now less likely to vote for Kamala after Swift’s endorsement, which is why former president Donald Trump’s response to it probably wasn’t his best move.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

“What is the point of that?” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments.

“After the story was breaking in his favor, the support was going his way, not Kamala’s way after Taylor Swift’s endorsement,” Keith Malinak agrees.

Gray believes there’s also “so much Kamala policy that is vulnerable” that there’s a never-ending stream of damaging material for Trump to highlight, rather than the political opinion of a pop star.

“You don’t have to do that; there’s no reason for it,” Gray says.

