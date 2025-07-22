Tennessee Titans halt $2.1B stadium project after noose is found on site, offers counseling and $250K award for leads

The Tennessee Titans’ new stadium — the Nissan Stadium, a fully enclosed dome designed to seat 60,000 people — was well underway when the $2.1 billion project was suddenly halted after a noose was discovered on the construction site on July 17.

The Tennessee Builders Alliance condemned the prop as a "racist and hateful symbol" and suspended work pending an investigation involving Metro Nashville Police. It also implemented mandatory anti-bias training for workers, provided counseling services, and offered a $250,000 reward for information identifying the culprit. Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell (D) called the incident "very concerning.”

“When are they going to learn? These are almost never real,” scoffs Pat Gray, BlazeTV host of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

But even if the noose was a racially motivated stunt, it’s not enough to “shut down a $2 billion project,” says co-host Jeffy, pointing out that the majority of construction workers involved in the project probably didn’t even see the noose at all.

“We’ve become a nation of babies,” says Pat, arguing that the solution is simple: “Pull it down, throw it away, move on.”

Given that the majority of these stunts turn out to be attention-seeking hoaxes, Pat assumes that the culprit is likely reveling right now in the frenzy his little spectacle is causing. Giving this type of incident so much attention, he says, is counterproductive in that it only “[hypes] up the division between us.”

Per usual, the media certainly isn’t helping.

“All the news stations are covering it like it's this horrific crime,” says Jeffy.

“Not one of them even brings up the possibility that it's a hoax,” adds Pat.

Sadly, the media narrative that emerges will almost certainly be: This is a result of living in “Trump’s America.”

