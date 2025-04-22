‘The racism of low expectations': Sunny Hostin says black people aren’t capable of getting IDs

Critics of voter ID who argue minorities are barred from voting because it’s too difficult for them to get to the DMV fail to see that their whining about marginalization is actually fueled by racism.

Take “The View’s” Sunny Hostin as an example. In a recent interview, Hostin said, “Black people don’t have cars, don’t have drivers licenses, so it’s sort of a vestige of post-slavery laws where black people had to prove their right to vote, and oftentimes they couldn't vote because they couldn't pass some crazy test or they didn't have the appropriate ID.”

“It's a brilliant notion that less voter ID laws allows more people to vote, and most democracies do it that way. We're the only ones that really don't do it that way,” she added.

“That’s an absolute lie,” says Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “The racism of low expectations might be the worst kind of racism of all.”

“Your normal run-of-the-mill racism — that's just based on ignorance. But this — the racism of low expectations — for that you have to believe, as so many of these left-wing elitist numbskulls do, that blacks are incapable of obtaining a photo ID, which is so incredibly demeaning,” he sighs. “It means that you believe they're too stupid, too lazy, too incompetent.”

“Not only can you not figure out how to obtain this impossible task of a photo ID or where such a thing might be located, but they also think you can't scrape together the five bucks” it takes to pay for an ID.

While Sunny Hostin might be dumb enough to actually believe that, Pat knows what the Democrat Party is really after: not equity but dependency.

Democrats need minorities to “have to depend on the benevolent benefactors on the left to continue to take care of them their whole lives,” he says, calling the notion “so condescending” and “so insulting.”

“But this is what the left has always done to minorities. They keep them dependent on their liberal lords and ladies — their betters. To them, blacks are just cattle, and they — the elitists — are the ranchers,” he explains.

As a result of minorities’ devotion to the Democrat Party, “they're going to continue to treat [them] like garbage, as they have for the past several centuries; they're going to continue to lead [them] around by the nose and make sure that [they] never exceed their incredibly low expectations,” says Pat.

