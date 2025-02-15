‘The View’ hosts mock Elon Musk’s toddler

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have upset many on the left, to the point of relentless attacks on Musk — but not all of them have stooped as low as the women of "The View."

While the hosts of the show have a history of being tone-deaf, they took it a step farther for a moment to disparage Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii, and make fun of the toddler’s name rather than discuss what they actually disagree with Musk on regarding government audits.

“So yesterday Elon Musk took his son, X Æ A-Xii, to a press conference. I did not name the child, and I don’t want to hear anyone mess about our names,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

“He just took little X Æ A-Xii with him to a press conference in the Oval Office to defend himself against critics who say he should not have the power to gut the federal agency,” she added.

While Whoopi asked the audience not to comment on her name, Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” can’t help but do so anyway.

“Her name is Whoopi, I’d like to point out,” Malinak says. “I thought kids were off-limits.”

“Is that not the case any more?” he asks.

“Not with them,” Pat Gray answers. “Not with the coven.”

