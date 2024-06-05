Lacrosse coach FIRED for congratulating the ‘real woman who won’

In the name of transgender rights, women’s rights — as well as free speech — continue to take a beating.

The latest blow comes from Oberlin College, where administrators fired Kim Russell from her position as women’s lacrosse coach because she dared to voice the most controversial opinion: that men don’t belong in women’s sports.

In March 2022, Russell had shared an Instagram post congratulating Emma Weyant as the “real woman who won” the NCAA 500-yard freestyle, after Weyant had placed second to Lia Thomas, a man who identifies as a woman.

At the top of the post, Russell left comments: “What do you believe? I can’t be quiet on this…I’ve spent my life playing sports, starting & coaching sports programs for girls & women...”

A student had reported her comments to college authorities, prompting Oberlin’s athletic director to demand that Russell write a letter of apology.

Russell refused.

Pat Gray jokes that Russell is obviously “a danger to society," but Oberlin College isn't joking.

“It’s acceptable to have your own opinions, but when they go against Oberlin College’s beliefs, it’s a problem for your employment,” Creg Jantz, senior associate director of athletics at Oberlin College, reportedly said.

“So you don’t really believe that it is important or acceptable to have your own opinions,” Gray says, calling it “incredible.”



Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.