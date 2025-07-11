Trump mocks reporter: ‘Are you STILL talking about Jeffrey Epstein?’

At a recent White House Cabinet meeting, President Trump shocked his supporters when he abruptly interrupted a reporter who was grilling Attorney General Pam Bondi on the Jeffery Epstein case.

The outburst was unexpected, since part of Trump’s 2024 campaign promise was to release all Epstein files, stating, “Every document, every name, no redactions.”

“Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein, it left some lingering mysteries. One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary, who is Miami U.S. attorney Alex Acosta, he allegedly said that he did work for an intelligence agency,” the reporter said to Bondi.

“So could you resolve whether or not he did? And also, could you say why there was a minute missing from the jailhouse tape on the night of his death?” the reporter followed up.

-

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? That is unbelievable,” Trump cut in.

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question about Epstein, at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration,” he continued, adding, “Do you want to waste time answering?”

Pam Bondi then took her time to answer, explaining that when she was originally asked a question about the client list, she said it was sitting on her desk to be reviewed alongside the JFK and MLK files.

“That’s what I meant by that. Also, to the tens of thousands of video, they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never going to be released. Never going to see the light of day. To him being an agent, I have no knowledge about that,” Bondi said.

She then addressed the reporter's concerns about the video tape of Epstein’s cell, saying “every night the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing.”

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is one of Trump’s shocked supporters.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking, a lot of times, about the 2020 election. He doesn’t have any problem still talking about that,” Gray says, frustrated.

“I know it’s stupid, it really is,” he mocks. “We just found out, the day before yesterday, there are no Epstein files, and we’re still talking about it today. Incredible.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.