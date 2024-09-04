UFO Expert SPEAKS OUT: ‘Hard to say that they’re here for peace’

Could extraterrestrial visitors actually be from Earth?

UFO expert Luis Elizondo has his theories.

“Maybe these things are just as natural to Earth as we are,” he tells Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “Maybe we’re at the point where technologically now we’re beginning to interact with it, or perhaps the things are maybe from underwater.”

“We’ve only mapped less than 10% of the ocean floor. We know more about the moon than we know about our own oceans,” he adds.

“So, it sounds like you’re leaning toward that it’s an earthly presence, but it’s just not plant or animal necessarily. It’s not human, but it also isn’t from space,” Gray responds.

Meanwhile, the universe is “much bigger than most scientists believe.”

“There’s an entire universe inside every human being, and so, my point being, is we as humans can only interact with roughly one order of magnitude, up or down. Otherwise, simply, the universe is too big or too small,” Elizondo explains. “So, there’s a lot of options of what this could be.”

There are theories that if alien life forms are on Earth, they must be friendly since they’re thought to have far-advanced technology yet haven’t used it against us.

“There’s a flip side to the coin,” Elizondo says. “We do see these UAP very interested in our nuclear capabilities and nuclear technology. They can fly unimpeded over our controlled U.S. airspace. In some cases, they’ve been a flight safety issue. They’ve come very close to our naval combat aircraft, and they have been able to disable in some cases our nuclear capabilities.”

“And in Russia, it appears that they’ve actually been able to turn them on,” he adds, noting that there’s no evidence to suggest they’re a benevolent force.

“They didn’t stop us in World War II, dropping bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They didn’t stop us testing atomic weapons,” Elizondo says. “They didn’t stop the proliferation of nuclear weapons to all these other countries.”

“It’s hard to say that they’re here for peace,” he adds.

