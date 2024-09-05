© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
INSANE: Government set up a UFO ‘honeypot’ that was ‘killed at the highest levels’
September 05, 2024
Operation Interloper was a government program set up to “trap” UFOs/UAPs — and expert Luis Elizondo has the inside scoop.
“In essence, we do know through our observations that UAP seem to be very interested in our nuclear equities and also seem to be found in and around bodies of water. So, no bigger nuclear footprint than a carrier strike group,” Elizondo tells Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”
“You have a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, you have aircraft that are also capable of potentially delivering nuclear capabilities, you have boats and submarines in the area that may be nuclear powered and may also themselves have some sort of nuclear capabilities on board,” he says.
Elizondo explains that the idea behind the operation was to set a “honeypot” that created “this irresistibly large nuclear footprint in the ocean” that was “bigger than the entire state of New York.”
“We would wait for the UAP to show up and then spring the trap,” he says. “At a certain point, turn on all the collection capabilities we have in the area from the various sources, forces, and try to collect telemetry and other information to give us a better sight picture on their capabilities.”
However, the operation was “killed at the highest levels.”
“We were never told why, but so the actual trapping never happened,” he says. “We had to correct, we had the plan established, and it was getting coordinated through the Pentagon with various agencies as well. Other agencies, intelligence agencies, but at the last minute, at the very last second, it was turned off.”
Elizondo isn’t sure why the government shut down the operation, but he has a theory.
“We have some speculation that we were getting too close to another, perhaps, UAP program that was being run simultaneously in the government.”
