VIRAL VIDEO: Trans woman takes positive pregnancy test?

Radical lefties rejoice as we finally have proof that trans women can get pregnant.

Or do we?

Pat Gray plays a video that’s since gone viral of a trans woman celebrating his first positive pregnancy test.

“You guys, I took a pregnancy test. I thought something looked a little suspicious,” the man said into the mirror while holding his protruding stomach.

“But yeah, I took a pregnancy test, and I was positive. I’ve been on hormones for around three years, and I knew that this was gonna eventually be able to happen, and I’m super happy,” he continued, before showing the plus sign on the test.

What are we seeing here? History being made? A satirical skit mocking those who believe men can bear children? Or a medical phenomenon caused by who-knows-what unnatural procedures?

In Pat’s opinion, the video is probably a joke. “It might be making a point,” he says.

“But you don't know anymore, man! We are living in the strangest timeline,” says Keith Malinak.

And it’s true — it is nearly impossible these days to tell the difference between mockery and the next culture war.

Watch the video below and decide for yourself.

