Alex Stein ate McDonald’s French fries out of WHAT?!

Donald Trump’s afternoon working the fryer at a suburban Philadelphia McDonald’s will go down in history as one of the best political stunts of all time. Not only did it mock Kamala Harris’ unverified claims that she worked at the American multinational fast food chain in the '80s, it also expressed Trump’s appreciation and respect for working-class Americans. And he got some incredible photos to add to the iconic album of his campaign trail.

What Trump doesn’t know, however, is that it did a fourth thing: It gave the Pimp on a Blimp the idea to eat McDonald’s French fries out of a 24k gold MAGA hat.

“You guys can go to memeranch.com and you can get your own gold MAGA hat,” says Alex, holding up the $5,000, gold-dipped hat to the camera.

“In honor of Donald Trump,” Alex dumps McDonald’s French fries into the hat, tops them with mayonnaise, and chows down while he discusses the aftermath of Trump’s day at McDonald’s.

“What about the dumba** left-wing media that's coming out and saying, ‘This is a staged photo op!’ No s**t, Sherlock! What in the campaign trail isn't some sort of staged photo op?” he laughs.

“Now they're coming after Ronald McDonald; they're saying that we got [E. coli] in the quarter-pounders!” says Alex, pointing to a recent story of an E. coli outbreak at chain.

“This is fake news. I’ve had two quarter-pounders today, and I don’t even eat meat.”

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.