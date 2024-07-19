Is the moon landing FAKE?! Alex Stein CONFRONTS NASA engineer

On July 20, 1969, Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon.

Armstrong’s step out of the spaceship and onto the foreign terrain of the moon has gone down in the history books as one of the most important steps mankind has ever taken — but some are skeptical of its validity.

Alex Stein is one of them, so he’s sitting down with a former NASA engineer, Charles Buhler, to get some answers.

“How were we able to go to the moon on these Apollo rockets in the 60s, but now today, we don’t have a rocket that can get there or at least send a man there? What’s that all about? Why is our space technology going backwards?” Stein asks Buhler.

“I think the biggest thing is there’s a couple of reasons for it. You know, 50 years ago, NASA had 10% of the federal budget. Now, we have less than 1% of the federal budget,” Buhler explains.

He also blames the lack of serious competition.

“We don’t have a conventional space race like we did against the Russians in the 1960s,” he says. “Now, we’re relying on companies to do it. NASA is funding a lot of companies to do the space race now, so that’s pretty exciting, if you’re a space enthusiast.”

According to Buhler, Artemis II is a spacecraft that will be sent to orbit the moon with astronauts as early as next year.

“Charles, they always say next year we’re going to send a man to the moon, next year, man on the moon — they’ve been saying that for 50 years,” Stein counters.

When Stein presses Buhler on whether or not the moon landing was faked and if so, why, Charles answers that “obviously” it wasn’t faked.

He cites moon rocks that he has in his lab at NASA as proof of the moon landing being real — but Stein was ready for that one, referencing the moon rock given to a Dutch museum by Neil Armstrong.

The rock was later found to be fake and made of petrified wood.

“And isn’t there moon rocks in Antarctica supposedly?” Stein asks, adding, “So isn’t it possible to get moon rocks on Earth?”

“It is, it truly is,” Buhler says. “We get Mars rocks too on Earth, whenever there’s a meteor collision. That’s possible.”

