Interview with Joe Exotic's deported husband goes OFF THE RAILS

Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame isn’t known just for his love of big cats, but also for his love of romance, which he found once again inside a federal lockup in Fort Worth, Texas.

It was there that he met his husband, Jorge Flores Maldonado — but their time together was short-lived. That’s because Maldonado, 33, was deported on May 17 after allegedly driving a car containing six other undocumented immigrants across the U.S.-Mexican border.

The two were married in a prison ceremony last November.

Despite his predicament, Maldonado has found time for an interview from lockup with BlazeTV host Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” and tells him that while he and other inmates were aware of Exotic’s fame, he did not have to compete for his love.

“Did Joe Exotic have a lot of men trying to date him?” Stein asks, while his producer, JVT, translates.

“He said they were trying to get money out of Joe,” JVT says, adding that Maldonado says Exotic’s “health is doing bad” and “he needs a blood transfusion.”

While Maldonado tells Stein that he’s not angry with President Donald Trump or border czar Tom Homan for his deportation, he does believe that he should be legally allowed back into the country.

He also believes Joe Exotic needs to be pardoned, telling Stein that Exotic is not only a “good kisser” but a “great person” who “has cancer.”

However, when asked in 2020 whether he planned to pardon Joe Exotic, Trump explained he didn’t know anything about the case but would “take a look.”

