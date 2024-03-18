© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Mike Rowe from ‘Dirty Jobs’ reveals the only job he WON’T do: 'You can’t wash that stink off'
March 18, 2024
After eight seasons of “Dirty Jobs,” TV host Mike Rowe has seen it all — well, almost.
He’s wrangled venomous snakes, cleaned up roadkill, tested shark suits, inspected sewers, embalmed corpses, and inseminated horses, among other atrocious gigs, but there’s one job he just won’t do.
Many of the dirty jobs Mike has experienced are no doubt “disgusting, vile, putrid, soul-deadening, [and] horrific,” but they don’t compare to the dirtiest job of them all — being a politician.
“Why didn't you ever go and do the dirtiest job, which is being a politician?” asks Alex Stein.
After inspecting a sewer, for example, “You can go home and take a shower, and you’re all shiny and new,” Mike explains. “And then there’s politics.”
“You can’t wash that stink off,” laughs Alex.
“That gets on the inside,” Mike says.
