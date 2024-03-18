Mike Rowe from ‘Dirty Jobs’ reveals the only job he WON’T do: 'You can’t wash that stink off'

After eight seasons of “Dirty Jobs,” TV host Mike Rowe has seen it all — well, almost.

He’s wrangled venomous snakes, cleaned up roadkill, tested shark suits, inspected sewers, embalmed corpses, and inseminated horses, among other atrocious gigs, but there’s one job he just won’t do.

Many of the dirty jobs Mike has experienced are no doubt “disgusting, vile, putrid, soul-deadening, [and] horrific,” but they don’t compare to the dirtiest job of them all — being a politician.

“Why didn't you ever go and do the dirtiest job, which is being a politician?” asks Alex Stein.

After inspecting a sewer, for example, “You can go home and take a shower, and you’re all shiny and new,” Mike explains. “And then there’s politics.”

“You can’t wash that stink off,” laughs Alex.

“That gets on the inside,” Mike says.

To hear more of the conversation (and learn what soap Mike says gets “anything off your body”), watch the clip below.

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.