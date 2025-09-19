‘Obligation to mock’: Destiny’s HATEFUL response to Erika Kirk’s tearful address​

Political streamer Destiny, whose given name is Steven Bonnell II, recently appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where he not only refused to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk, but openly mocked Erika Kirk for mourning her husband.

“I don’t understand you, Destiny. You have so much hatred in your heart,” Ana Kasparian said on the panel of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“It’s such a simple thing,” Destiny responded. “If you’re going to weaponize somebody’s grief against the other party, well, then of course people have a right to fight back against it. I think that she has every right to grieve in whatever way she wants.”

“But when that grief is going to be weaponized to do recruitment, political recruitment and further radicalization of the other side, then of course you not only have the ability to mock, I think you have the obligation to mock it. It’s insane,” he added.

“If someone assassinated my husband,” Kasparian responds in disbelief, “I would not be able to have the level of composure she had during that speech. I would be out for blood. I understand why she’s angry and why she said the things that she said. Okay? You need to understand what being a human is.”

“Ana Kasparian,” BlazeTV host Alex Stein says on “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” “she nailed it.”

However, that’s not even the worst of the panel’s interactions with Destiny.

Jack Posobiec, who lost a best friend when he lost Charlie, spoke of one of the shooter’s bullets that said, “Hey fascist, catch,” before Destiny erupted.

“That’s not even the bullet that was fired. How are you lying about this?” Destiny said.

“Shut up, Destiny,” Posobiec says, clearly frustrated.

“You’re so shameless, dude. Oh my God. ... You’re such a disgusting piece of s**t,” Destiny shouted.

“That’s what Destiny does. He wants to argue semantics. Like, he’s trying to call Jack Posobiec a liar for not describing the exact bullet, even though we know all four bullets had all of these weird messages on them. So, I mean, regardless of the bullet that went in him, every bullet had a message,” Stein says, disgusted.

“He’s an evil, sick, sick, disgusting person,” he adds.

