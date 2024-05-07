Joe Exotic tells ALL from PRISON: Netflix EXPLOITED feud with Carole Baskin; the two never even met

Alex Stein was lucky enough to score an interview with the wild Joe Exotic from jail — and it did not disappoint.

But this isn’t his first interview, as Exotic has been seriously making the rounds. Through doing so, he has learned a bit about his old arch nemesis Carole Baskin.

“I did one with the news station out of Tampa, and they interviewed Carole right before they interviewed me, and she is now even saying on television that Netflix exploited the feud that we had going on,” Exotic tells Stein.

According to Exotic, Baskin told the news station that the two “had never met” and the “feud wasn’t as bad as Netflix portrayed it to be.”

Exotic went on to tell Stein that there was a double agent named Ashley working at his park who had gone undercover for Carole.

“She was the one that was testifying on Carole for Carole at my trial, but they wouldn’t let her because they caught her lying, so she never got to testify. But yeah, she’s Carole’s informant,” Exotic says.

When Stein was setting up the interview, he had an exchange with Howard Baskin. Baskin told Stein “there are no hard feelings” between him an Exotic, but he still thinks “he’s a liar.”

“It would be really nice if just one person in the interview media profession actually challenged Joe on all his lies instead of just letting him blather on with nodding heads,” Howard wrote.

“I don’t know what Howard wants me to admit to. I’ve admitted to shooting the Tigers; I don’t know what else to admit to. But I didn’t pay Allen to go kill Carole,” Exotic says.

“Well, and I appreciate that,” Stein says. “That’s why I have your back.”

Exotic has a message for his old friends.

“What I need them to realize though, is in order to move on, they got to remember that I’m a human being, and my parents died, and I’m no longer going to own animals, and it needs to be over. But it doesn’t need to be over that they can move on with their free life, and Joseph finishes a 21-year prison sentence for something he didn’t do,” he tells Stein.

“I think that’s fair,” Stein says.

