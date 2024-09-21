Democrats are using Amber Thurman as abortion propaganda — and why that's wrong

A young mother tragically passed away after taking the abortion pill and encountering severe complications.

Her name was Amber Thurman, and she’s become the latest political pawn whose untimely death is being used to push political propaganda — specifically, and twistedly, abortion propaganda.

“Democrats, the media, and activists are trying to blame Georgia’s pro-life law and Donald Trump for her death,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments, noting that Thurman passed away in 2022 — but it’s just making headlines now.

Thurman was nine weeks pregnant with twins when she decided to take abortion pills that would end the lives of her two babies, before becoming critically ill hours after taking the second pill.

She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors failed to treat her appropriately, and she later died of sepsis.

“Now, the pro-abortion side is blaming Georgia’s abortion ban for the doctor’s unwillingness to act, and ultimately, for her death,” Stuckey says, noting that Thurman had scheduled a D&C abortion in North Carolina, which stands for dilation and curettage.

“There’s actually a vacuum tube that is placed in the cervix of the mother into the uterus to suck these living babies out of the womb. Now, the hope is at that point that those babies are already dead, because there’s a variety of ways that they try to starve and poison the babies before the D&C, but that is not always the case,” she explains.

Thurman had reportedly gotten stuck in traffic and missed her appointment and was offered two abortion pills instead.

“From my understanding, without even seeing her, without even doing another ultrasound confirming how far along she was, this Planned Parenthood just said, ‘Yeah, here, take these abortion pills,’” Stuckey explains, adding, “and this is approved, by the way, by the FDA.”

At first Thurman was only suffering cramps, but after taking the second pill, she began bleeding profusely. When she made it to the hospital, they found she still had baby remnants in her uterus and an infection.

“Unfortunately, this happens far too often in these situations,” Stuckey says. “And you’ll remember, it is the abortion lobby that has fought tooth and nail against every single Republican legislative attempt to ensure that women are under a doctor’s care when they are going through an abortion.”

Now, the Democrat Party is blaming Georgia’s pro-life laws for Thurman’s death. However, the law specifically offered an exception for cases like Thurman’s.

“If the act performed with the purpose of removing a dead unborn child caused by spontaneous abortion or removing an ectopic pregnancy,” it is allowed.

“So definitely she could have legally gotten a D&C after her baby had died inside of her in the state of Georgia. That is completely legal,” Stuckey says.

