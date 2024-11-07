Sacrificing rights on the altar of abortion? Not this time, Kamala

The Democrats' method of fearmongering, lying, and name-calling surprisingly didn’t secure Kamala Harris a spot in the Oval Office — and Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” couldn’t be happier.

“Kamala Harris tried really hard to make you believe that miscarriage and abortion are the same thing,” Stuckey says, adding, “Kamala thought that she would be able to run exclusively on abortion. Every speech that she gave, every debate moment that she had, every interview that she offered, went back to abortion.”

“She will sacrifice any right that you have on the altar of abortion, and that is the only thing that she knew how to run on, because that is the only time she really sounds articulate,” Stuckey says, adding, “Which is completely demonic and depraved when you think about it.”

Not only has Kamala successfully convinced her voters to be terrified they’ll be faced with “forced births” despite abortion not even being on the ballot at a federal level — but her entire campaign was run on a hypothetical.

“Kamala Harris was asking that group of voters to vote based on a hypothetical that is probably not going to affect them. An abstract issue to them that is probably never going to impact their family. That is a difficult case to make when they are looking at things that really do affect their family in a tangible, physical way,” Stuckey says.

Those tangible things include the cost of living and crime — which have both skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration.

“What voters in general cared about more was being able to afford groceries and gas and being able to walk through their neighborhoods safely, communities, not being riddled with crime because of the purposeful and unmitigated importation of unvetted, military-aged illegal immigrants,” Stuckey explains.

"And so this campaign that she pushed, this deceptive strategy of convincing people that miscarriage and abortion is the same thing, and therefore you have to vote for the pro-abortion candidate, it just did not win,” she adds.

Not only was her abortion stance a failure, but her transgender advocacy was a major failure as well.

“People don’t want transgenderism,” Stuckey says, adding, “People don’t want its effects in their life. The idea that a man is a woman because he wears lipstick and a dress was the bridge too far.”

