Aliens, mermaids, and shape-shifters: A Christian warning on the paranormal

While mermaids, werewolves, and alien abductions sound like the basis of a sci-fi film, in this case, they’re at the center of claims being made by self-proclaimed Christian minister Katie Souza.

And BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey points out that Souza has become “mainstream” in Christian circles and warns that she’s spreading “occultic lies” that are being “pushed in these circles” and “have power to entice Christians.”

In one clip that Stuckey plays from Souza’s podcast, Souza explains that she “was visited” as a young girl by aliens who “implanted an interdimensional device” inside of her that “harvested [her] eggs over [her] lifetime.”

In another clip, Souza discusses mermaids: “So, I don’t know if their wives that they took, their human wives, were part of that experiment of combining them with fish to create these mermaids or not. It’s quite possible ’cause these mermaids are really old. They are ancient. They’re sea hags. They’re witches.”

And in a clip that’s shockingly even more bizarre, Souza claims she has “dealt with shape-shifters.”

“I had a werewolf, who is a shape-shifting person. This is real, guys. This isn’t just the movies. Snap out of it. This is real,” she says.

Souza went from what Stuckey calls “a normal Christian minister” to now “having this very bizarre worldview.”

“When she has teachings that resemble more occult-like mythology than biblical Christianity and anyone like this has a platform in Christian circles, our ears need to perk up,” Stuckey says, explaining that initially, Souza’s ministry was built around her inspiring conversion story.

“She became a Christian while serving a federal prison sentence for drug and weapons charges. After years of addiction, meth dealing, violent behavior, finally culminated in a breaking point in solitary confinement,” Stuckey explains.

When she was released, she published a book about her conversion, began a prison ministry in 2006, and went on to have her own television program on Christian networks.

“So, how did she go from her prison ministry and that incredible testimony to talking about very strange supernatural things? The transition from that to this is kind of mysterious, a little strange. We don’t really know,” Stuckey says.

And while Christians do believe in the “supernatural realm,” Souza is pulling from places other than the Bible to create her understanding of it.

Stuckey explains that in Souza’s recent teachings, she “has veered heavily into reinterpreting creatures and concepts originating in mythology, folklore, occultism, paranormal culture as actually existing in the biblical supernatural world.”

In another extremely strange clip, Souza discusses mermaids again.

“We’re talking about the marine kingdom, most specifically mermaids and how these spirits actually will come — I’m sorry to say this — and SA you in your sleep. And sometimes those encounters are more than dreams,” she said.

Souza goes on to claim that these spirits “actually siphon off your youth.”

“This is real. This happens. They can make you sick. They can make you nauseous. They can have your vitality cause you to age,” she added.

“Oh my gosh,” Stuckey comments. “The marine kingdom has taken away your youth. That’s a new one.”

“In all seriousness,” she warns, “there are some things that are true that she says. And that’s why I actually think some Christians, maybe with too much time on their hands, ... could actually be attracted to this kind of message.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.