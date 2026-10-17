Allie Beth Stuckey exposes the evil behind popular cycle tracking apps — and announces her pro-life alternative

On October 10 at Share the Arrows — Allie Beth Stuckey’s annual Christian women’s conference — the BlazeTV host and soon-to-be mother of four announced a project she and her husband have been working on since early last year: Ana Kate , a pro-life cycle, pregnancy, and postpartum tracking app.

But this project isn’t just about creating a conservative Christian alternative to the plethora of cycle and pregnancy tracking apps out there. It’s also about countering the evil perpetuated by those secular apps.

On a recent episode of “Relatable,” Allie shared the why behind Ana Kate by exposing how most popular cycle and pregnancy tracking apps boldly support abortion.

Allie begins by sharing a story from one of her friends who used the cycle tracking app called Natural Cycles. When she noted in the app that her last pregnancy was “unexpected,” she was suddenly inundated with “ads for abortion centers on Snapchat.”

“I do not know if Natural Cycles is selling that kind of data to those entities that are then selling that data to places like Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics to send you advertisements. … I do know, based on what Natural Cycles does say on their app, that they are pro-abortion,” says Allie.

“They have articles promoting abortion, directing its users to Planned Parenthood for abortions, and linking directly to their site."

Another popular cycle and pregnancy tracking app is Flo. Allie notes that according to the app site , “being able to access a safe abortion is a crucial part of health care.”

“Abortion is not health care because it is killing the life of a child,” she says.

Ovia is another cycle/pregnancy tracker used by millions of women.

“Ovia has an entire abortion section in its reproductive health library. Current articles include ‘What is a medical abortion and how to access one’ and ‘Preparing for pregnancy in states with abortion bans and restrictions,’ ” says Allie.

“Its post-abortion guide tells readers what emotions to expect after an abortion. It can also include, they say, immense relief,” she adds.

While the Euki cycle tracking app does include a pregnancy tracker, it nonetheless has information about abortion.

“They have a built-in abortion provider search ,” says Allie, comparing the app to Ana Kate, which has “a pro-life practitioner directory search.”

Clue is yet another cycle tracking app that supports abortion.

“Clue was very against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. They said , 'At Clue, we strongly believe that the very personal decision to end a pregnancy should be made in the context of legal, regulated healthcare, with shame or fear of prosecution,”’ says Allie.

She explains that Flo also responded to the Dobbs decision by “launching an Anonymous Mode ,” allowing users to use the app without linking their names, emails, IP addresses, or other identifiers to their health data.

“So they're trying to protect you from the big bad government, who wants to protect these babies inside the womb,” Allie says.

“Now, this is all opposed to Ana Kate,” she explains.

“Our tagline is ‘For women. For life.’ … We are for women in that we are for women. We exist for women. And we are for life. We are for the life of a woman, but we are also advocates for [life],” Allie shares.

“We believe that all babies, no matter the circumstances surrounding their conception, no matter their age, no matter their size, are fully made in God's image and should be protected fully … and we are not ashamed of that.”

To hear more about Ana Kate, check out the episode above.

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