Allie Beth Stuckey SCHOOLS 'liberal Christians' in viral Jubilee debate

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey put her debate chops to the test on the “Surrounded” show hosted by the YouTube channel Jubilee — where she sat down with 20 separate self-proclaimed liberal Christians to discuss a variety of faith-based topics.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck and BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere are incredibly impressed by her performance, with Stu confirming that “she did a great job.”

However, the debaters themselves were a different story, and one in particular rubbed Glenn and Stu the wrong way after he challenged Stuckey on the abortion issue.

“My concern about the way that you present the abortion issue is you have claimed in the past that the liberal pro-choice position is that we don’t give the whole truth about the abortion issue,” the man said.

“You liken it as violent. You’ve described it here as killing and painful,” he continued.

“My problem, my concern, is that you are doing the same thing by not telling women the truth: that when the majority of abortions happen, which is in the first six weeks of pregnancy, that fetus has not developed pain receptors. That doesn’t happen till maybe, at the earliest, 10 weeks,” he added.

“Is killing only wrong if someone can feel pain?” Stuckey asked.

“It’s wrong for you to characterize it as violent and painful when it’s not,” the man argued back.

“It is violent. Of course it’s violent. Even when you take the abortion pill, you are starving that human being. If you want to call him or her a zygote or a fetus, that’s all fine. Those are all stages of development that all of us went through, that all children go through,” Stuckey responded.

“It is still the killing of a human being,” she added.

As the debate went on, the man tried to talk down to Stuckey, even speaking in a condescending voice when she likened abortion to murder.

“No, we’re talking about abortion, Allie. We’re not talking about something else,” he said.

“But I’m trying to understand your logic. You are saying that abortion is okay because babies don’t feel it. So I’m asking you, is killing another innocent person when they don’t feel it — is that justified?” Stuckey countered.

“Abortion is health care for women who need it,” he said, ignoring her question.

“She’s so happy,” Glenn says, commenting on Allie’s demeanor throughout the debates.

“Yeah, that’s the right approach,” Stu agrees, noting that the pro-choice man “made a lot of bad points, and when he was called on the bad points just stopped answering them and went down other roads.”

“That’s what frustrates me about that show,” he adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.