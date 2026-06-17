Allie Beth Stuckey exposes ‘Yesteryear’ as a Hollywood plot to demonize Christian women

“Yesteryear” is a time-travel novel being made into a film that supposedly crushes the “tradwife” movement through a Christian influencer’s journey back to a time void of scrolling and comfort.

Anne Hathaway, who will star in the film, posted a clip of herself on social media promoting the new book, which is when BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey really began to understand the true message behind it.

“That means that this book is conveying a message that Hollywood wants us to hear, Hollywood wants us to believe, that the media wants us to believe,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

“And that is why so much has been ginned up around this because it is echoing a sentiment that is not only very popular already among a lot of liberal women, the progressive intelligentsia, and Hollywood, but it is also trying to convince us of something. It is also trying to scare us away from something,” she continues.

In the book, which is written by Caro Claire Burke, an influencer named Natalie is monetizing her happy, doting-wife, homestead life — even though it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Her husband is a part of this political dynasty, but also he’s secretly cheating on her. And she is pretending to her Instagram followers to be a farmer, to be a stay-at-home mom, but really she’s outsourcing all of these responsibilities to other people, but making money off of this fake persona,” Stuckey explains.

“This idea of an influencer not being who she is portraying herself to be for money, like we understand it. It resonates with us,” she continues.

Natalie is then transported back to 1855 where she is forced to live the life that she’s monetizing without the comfort, and it only gets darker from there.

“You can see that, OK, there is almost a malice behind this story and how it is written and the punishment that is doled out that seems to me, ideological,” Stuckey says. “It seems to me, personal.”

“I think she wanted her to become a caricature because I believe to this author that Natalie represents conservative Christian women, and she does not want the reader to have empathy for the different facets of conservative Christian women,” she continues.

In fact, according to Stuckey, Burke "explicitly says this is a critique of America.”

“This is a critique of America as a Christian nationalist nation,” she says, before pointing out that the author got much of her source material from ex-religious communities on Reddit.

“There are bad people who use religion certainly as a way to perform and then to mask hypocrisy. All of that is true, but Reddit is not the place to go for these testimonies or for an objective rendering of what these worldviews are like,” Stuckey says.

“So it doesn’t surprise me that Caro Burke has these feelings when she is consulting Reddit in her descriptions of what a Christian conservative woman is,” she adds.

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