Children’s hospital transing kids? FBI targets the nurse who exposed it

When former Texas Children’s Hospital nurse Vanessa Sivadge witnessed her employer illegally use state funding to provide minors with transition procedures, she blew the whistle — and was fired for it.

“I was a nurse working in that multi-speciality clinic where ... gender patients were being seen on a weekly basis. So I had a firsthand view of what was going on, knew that the hospital was lying to the public,” Sivadge tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

Despite first coming forward anonymously, she explains that “it was not anonymous to the Biden DOJ” because they sent two FBI agents to her home in July 2023.

“That encounter radically altered the trajectory of my life. It was something I’ll never forget. Very intimidating. A lot of threats made against me because of my views on transgender medicine and how children were being harmed,” she explains, adding that “Texas taxpayers were being billed fraudulently for gender hormones.”

“And people might not remember that at this time it was also illegal, not just the Medicaid fraud, but it was illegal for hospitals to be operating in this way. Not actual operations as in surgery but giving these, as you said, sex-rejecting hormones to children,” Stuckey chimes in.

“Texas had prohibited that. So they were not only committing Medicaid fraud,” she adds.

“Yeah, so the pattern very briefly was the hospital used fake names on the medical record. They used the patient’s preferred name, not their actual given name at birth. The hospital falsified medical records. They put the patient's preferred gender identity on the medical record instead of their biological sex,” Sivadge explains.

“Then, they misdiagnosed patients intentionally who were going through the gender clinic, misdiagnosed them for the purpose of obtaining reimbursement for the hormones they were prescribing,” she continues.

While Sivadge initially remained anonymous, she publicly came forward with her story in June 2024.

“You can imagine, my life changed overnight. I blew the whistle. One day I was a nurse, the next day the hospital had put me on leave. The story made national news when the video of the FBI was posted, and it was viewed millions of times in just a couple days,” she explains.

When firing her, the hospital claimed that she had “accessed records inappropriately.”

“Of course, the very same records that proved that they were committing fraud,” she adds.

Now, after two years of litigation that began over the fraud under the Biden DOJ, the hospital’s settlement with her and the Justice Department was finalized last week — and her name has been cleared.

“A couple of months ago, in May, it was initially announced that a $10 million settlement had been reached, including the establishment of America’s first detransition clinic, the firing of five physicians that had ... been a party to these procedures,” Sivadge tells Stuckey.

“So for the first time I was able to reveal that I was ... the whistleblower that forced Texas Children’s Hospital, that compelled them to pay $10 million back to the government because the government was defrauded,” she adds.

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