‘If he wanted to, he would’: Allie Beth Stuckey’s Valentine's advice for Christian women

Loving wife and mother to three beautiful daughters, Allie Beth Stuckey is well-versed in the love department — and so is her husband, Timothy. And if you’re looking for some advice this Valentine’s Day, look no further, because they have it in spades.

The happy couple met after college in Athens, Georgia, when they continued to bump into each other at the gym.

“We were working out at the gym that we were both going to at the time, and it was just great just to see her, and we hit it off right away and started talking,” Timothy explains. “One thing led to another, led to dating, and then to here we are now.”

After a class at the gym, the pair talked for four hours before they decided it was time to go on an official date.

“I left a voicemail I think for my friend, who’s also named Allie, and I said, ‘I know the man that I’m going to marry.’ And she thought that was crazy at the time because we weren’t even dating yet, but I just knew,” Stuckey says.

While their love story worked out near seamlessly, many others have not found that love yet — or if they have, they have some questions.

“Is the phrase, ‘If he wanted to, he would,’ always true when it comes to guys and dating?” Allie asks Timothy.

“If he’s not ready to commit, then he might not want to ever commit. So I do think there’s some validity to that in a way that,” Timothy answers. “Maybe he’s trying to put together some things if starting a business or has a certain level of his job. Now, I do think there's still some validity to just doing it together, but maybe he is trying to line some things up to make sure that he can be the husband and provider for you that he needs to be.”

However, when it comes to the smaller things, like a sweet good morning text or a show of affection on Valentine's Day, Timothy believes there’s less room for excuses.

“If he wanted to sweep you off your feet, then he would. Like if he really genuinely wanted to do that, I do think he would,” he tells Allie. “I was thoughtful, tried to be thoughtful, because I wanted to impress you. If he was trying to impress you, then he would.”

