Famous Christian detransitioner claims he’s re-transitioning to better serve Christ

Thomas "Neeza" Powers, born Thomas Ryan Powers, is a social media influencer and former transgender-identifying athlete who lived as a woman named Nicole for over a decade before publicly detransitioning in mid-2025.

He gained a massive social media following by sharing his story of identifying as a lesbian, then transitioning, competing in women's sports, and later experiencing a dramatic Christian conversion that led him to embrace his biological sex, advocate against men in women's spaces, and pursue Catholicism.

However, just a few days ago, Thomas announced that he is re-transitioning.

In his Instagram statement , he said: “The self-loathing I’ve had for the last eight months has been excruciating. I know you’re thinking that’s just your sin talking, but it’s not ... I believe in the holy Scriptures. I believe in the Lord Jesus. My heart is better to serve Him without hating myself. My heart is better as a partner to Charlotte without hating my existence, enforcing an identity on myself. And my heart is better to serve my community this way.”

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey has a strong suspicion that Powers’ primary motivation has less to do with “authenticity” than it does attention.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie dives into Powers’ complicated history and makes the case that his entire public persona and story — from the original transition through the detransition and back — was likely a stunt to build a massive following and monetize attention.

Allie’s first red flag is that Thomas’ “re-transitioning” announcement was initially posted as an Instagram “trial reel,” which is a feature that allows creators to test their content’s popularity with non-followers.

“He did not announce to his followers, at least at the time, that he was ‘re-transitioning’ so-called. So that to me tells me that he is putting out two different narratives,” says Allie.

But that’s just the beginning of Thomas’ suspicious inconsistencies.

“People started noticing some inconsistencies in his story, like his transitioning timeline, his relationship with his girlfriend, even his age,” says Allie, pointing to many internet sleuths who have dug up old photos of Powers that appear to contradict many of the claims he’s made about himself.

Further, Christian news outlet Protestia published a detailed exposé back in February, presenting evidence that Powers had fabricated or significantly misrepresented major parts of his story, including: his age (claiming to be in his 20s when public records show he was born in 1989, making him 36), his transition timeline (claiming he started puberty blockers at 16 and transitioned as a teen, but photo evidence pointed to him transitioning much later, closer to age 30), and key details of his relationship with his partner, Charlotte.

“I don't even know if this person really thinks that he is a woman or what he's trying to do. I think that obviously something is going on there that's wrong and it's evil and perhaps unstable,” says Allie. “To me the bigger issue seems to be that he is a pathological liar and that he has created a character to gain a following.”

“Now that does not decrease my compassion for this person because lost is lost. You're lost whether you're a man who thinks that you're a woman; you are lost if you are a person that is basically a scam artist ... and so the response is the same: that we pray for him.”

To hear Allie’s full deep dive into Powers’ questionable history, watch the episode above.

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