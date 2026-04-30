Comey's legal troubles just got worse as DOJ pursues ANOTHER indictment

Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly facing another legal hurdle from President Donald Trump's Department of Justice.

Comey is potentially facing his third indictment under the Trump administration as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's DOJ pursues additional charges against the disgraced former director. This time, the DOJ is looking to indict Comey for allegedly leaking classified information, an accusation that Trump has frequently hurled at the former FBI head.

'James Comey, who is a Dirty Cop, one of the worst, knows this full well!'

This effort comes after the DOJ brought a second indictment against Comey for his infamous Instagram post in May 2025 with the numbers "86 47" displayed in a formation of seashells. The post was later deleted.

Just days after Trump was targeted in the third assassination attempt on Saturday, the DOJ argued that Comey's post was just another call for violence against the president.

"Threatening the life of the president of the United States will never be tolerated by the Department of Justice," Blanche said at a press conference Tuesday.

RELATED: James Comey INDICTED amid assassination attempt against Trump over apparently threatening social media post

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The phrase "86" in slang typically refers to getting rid of something, and Trump is the 47th president. Some argue that "86 47" was a call to remove Trump from office or to defeat him politically. At the same time, Trump and his allies have maintained that "86 47" meant "kill the president."

"'86' is a mob term for 'kill him,'" Trump said. "They say 86 him! 86 47 means 'kill President Trump.' James Comey, who is a Dirty Cop, one of the worst, knows this full well! EIGHT MILES OUT, SIX FEET DOWN! Didn't he also lie to the FBl about this??? I think so!"

Comey was also indicted in September for allegedly making false statements to Congress and for obstruction of a congressional proceeding, but the case was later dismissed.

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