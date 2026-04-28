James Comey INDICTED amid assassination attempt against Trump over apparently threatening social media post

Former FBI Director James Comey has once again been indicted by the Department of Justice, this time for an infamous social media post that appeared to threaten President Donald Trump.

Comey posted a photo to his Instagram last May showing seashells on a beach writing the numbers "8647," with the now-deleted post captioned, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” The phrase "86" in slang commonly refers to getting rid of something, and the number "47" is assumed to be a reference to Trump, who is the 47th president of the United States.

'This indictment comes just days after a crazed gunman attempted to assassinate Trump.'

The basis of this second indictment is that the post could be considered a threat to kill Trump, a threat that Comey has repeatedly denied.

“It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” Comey said after deleting the post.

RELATED: Stunning new details reveal the 'depraved' motivation of the suspected WHCD shooter

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This indictment comes just days after a crazed gunman attempted to assassinate Trump, rushing through a security checkpoint in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, where the president, several Cabinet members, and hundreds of attendees were seated at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, allegedly opened fire and struck a Secret Serviceman wearing a bulletproof vest before being quickly subdued and apprehended.

A manifesto was later made public detailing Allen's alleged political motivations to kill Trump and members of his Cabinet. In light of the third serious assassination attempt against Trump, the DOJ has indicted Comey for the second time.

Comey was first indicted in September for making false statements to Congress and for obstruction of a congressional proceeding. The indictment was later dismissed and is no longer active.



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